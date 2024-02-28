Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 228 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in FMC were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in FMC by 58.9% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in FMC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 703.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $129.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.