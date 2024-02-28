Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 240 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 153.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,823,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $627,581,000 after buying an additional 2,094,409 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $173,621,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 233,362.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,940,000 after buying an additional 1,323,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

