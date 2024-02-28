Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 645 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $609.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.54. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

