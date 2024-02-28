Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 668 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tapestry

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.