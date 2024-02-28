Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 75 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $265.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.28. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.33 and a 1-year high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.22%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

