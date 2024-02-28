Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000.
FTSM opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.65. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
