Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Amedisys Stock Down 1.1 %

Amedisys stock opened at $93.14 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -300.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

