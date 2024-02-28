Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan purchased 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $60,212.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,308.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MODG stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

