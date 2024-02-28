Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 7,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 512,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,326,000 after buying an additional 67,729 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 132.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $63,740,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lantheus Price Performance
Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.25. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $100.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Lantheus
Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.
Read More
