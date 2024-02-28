Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,198,000 after buying an additional 35,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after buying an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after buying an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 36.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

