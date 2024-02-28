Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.20.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

