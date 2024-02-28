Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $28,000 Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

