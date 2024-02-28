Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 259.9% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $609.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

