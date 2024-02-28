Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average of $197.88.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

