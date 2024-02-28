Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $36,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile



Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

