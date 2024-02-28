Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $36,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after purchasing an additional 774,665 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 120.1% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 957,624 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,155,000 after buying an additional 522,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after buying an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.69.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.89%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.26%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

