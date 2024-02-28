Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $38,000 Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

ONB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

