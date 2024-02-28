Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $77,203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mobileye Global by 3,393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

