Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $42,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 635.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

