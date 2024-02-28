Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $42,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $205,146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after buying an additional 367,437 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA opened at $561.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $499.94 and its 200-day moving average is $445.60. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $562.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

