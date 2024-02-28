Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $45,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock opened at $449.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.44 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.