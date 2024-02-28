Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $46,000 Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $1,764,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $772,122.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,841 shares of company stock valued at $15,388,376 in the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

