Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 866.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $683,905.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,011,239.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $159,426.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,919,139.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $1,176,732 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CEIX opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 49.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEIX

About CONSOL Energy

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.