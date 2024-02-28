Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $49,000 Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,675.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total value of $592,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $289.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.83 and its 200-day moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

