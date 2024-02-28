Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $50,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WEC stock opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.15%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

