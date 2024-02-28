Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 173.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $136.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last three months. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

