Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 1,089 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 528.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,587,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,460,000 after purchasing an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

