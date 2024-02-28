Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 176 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 131.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

