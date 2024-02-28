Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 2,002 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 116.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 254,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 145.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 62,621 shares of company stock worth $646,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

