Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 34 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 115.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $561.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.94 and a 200-day moving average of $445.60. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $562.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

