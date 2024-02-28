Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 4,902 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 1,392.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 36,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

