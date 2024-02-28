Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 754 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in UDR were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,993 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of UDR by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in UDR by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 427,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,363,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

