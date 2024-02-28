Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $121.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

