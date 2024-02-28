Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84 and a 200 day moving average of $97.02.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.71%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

