Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

