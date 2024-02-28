Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,053 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after buying an additional 963,194 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,822,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

