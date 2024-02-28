Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 26 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 49.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,181 shares of company stock valued at $38,764,597. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.86.

NYSE:DECK opened at $870.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $765.59 and a 200 day moving average of $641.29. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $395.90 and a 1-year high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

