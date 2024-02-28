Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $113.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

