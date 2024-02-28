Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 467 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in ABM Industries by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 217,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

