Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 672 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,526,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Realty Income stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.88. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.