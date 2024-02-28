Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $1,150,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,306,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.71. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $117.58.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.