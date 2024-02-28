Paul W. Breaux Sells 15,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $83.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.98 and a beta of 3.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

