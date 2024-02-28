PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 39,495 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Vimeo worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,558,000 after buying an additional 291,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of VMEO opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

