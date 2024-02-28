PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys 77,750 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 217.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alkami Technology worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 331,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkami Technology by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 217,123 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Alkami Technology by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,040,000 after acquiring an additional 503,071 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,828,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after acquiring an additional 251,757 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,316,008.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

