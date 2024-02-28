PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.31% of Vimeo worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,558,000 after purchasing an additional 291,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,580,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 14.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,964,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 26.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,320,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,515,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 845,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Vimeo had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $105.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vimeo Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.