PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

