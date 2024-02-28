PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Braze during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Braze by 19.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $83,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,904 over the last 90 days. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

