PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Alkami Technology worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Alkami Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alkami Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.41.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $697,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,524 shares in the company, valued at $8,316,008.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $2,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

