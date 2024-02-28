PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp raised its position in RB Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in RB Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.36 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.07 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 127.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

