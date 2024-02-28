PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases 34,405 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,405 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the third quarter worth about $4,377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Braze by 2.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. increased its position in shares of Braze by 71.5% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after acquiring an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,649.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,457 shares of company stock valued at $9,416,904. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

